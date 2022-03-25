Trip.com is still a buy at Nomura after earnings impress

Mar. 25, 2022 7:38 AM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Nomura defended Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) amid the recent share price weakness on its view that the long-term recovery trajectory remains intact.

Analyst Jialong Shi and team noted that Trip.com's (TCOM) Q4 revenue topped expectations with a strong performance across key business lines.

"Non-GAAP operating margin was -4.2%, down 14pp y-y, 10pp above our estimate, thanks to the revenue beat and lower R&D spending. As a result, its non-GAAP EPS was CNY0.48, down 73% y-y, better than the Street's CNY0.50 and our CNY0.55 loss estimates, largely owing to the operating margin beat. International business to sustain steady recovery; domestic business recovery temporarily affected by resurgence of pandemic. On the earnings call on 24 March, management indicated that its pure overseas air ticketing volume (excluding outbound travel) surged 2x y-y, driven by a solid recovery in key markets such as Europe."

The firm maintained a Buy rating on TCOM and trimmed its price target to $32. The average analyst price target is $30.46.

Trip.com (TCOM) fell 3.57% in premarket action to $23.60 on Friday as the concerns over China stocks listed in the U.S. continues to impact sentiment.

