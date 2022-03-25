Altus Power plunges despite swings to net income in Q4; initiates FY22 guidance
Mar. 25, 2022 7:42 AM ETAltus Power, Inc. (AMPS), AMPS.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) is trading down 17.3% premarket following fourth-quarter results and initial financial guidance for the current year.
- It swung to a Q4 profit attributable to Altus Power of $7.2M on $21.6 million in operating revenue, an increase of 92% over fourth quarter 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.9 million, compared to $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 129% increase.
It ended the year at a $5.9M profit attributable to Altus Power on $71.8M in revenue, up 59% from a year earlier.
Full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $41.0M, an increase of 60% over full year 2020, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 57%.
Altus expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or adjusted Ebitda, to range from $57 million to $63 million, which would mark a nearly 50% increase over 2021 at the midpoint.
- "In 2022 Altus Power will continue its close collaboration with Blackstone Real Estate and cultivate new relationships under its agreement with CBRE."
- Separately, CBRE Investment Management and Altus Power, (AMPS) plans to build and operate a portfolio of rooftop community solar projects to provide renewable energy to residential customers and CBRE IM logistics tenants in Maryland.
- These projects are expected to produce savings for approximately 5,700 residential customers in Maryland.
- "We are excited to expand our community solar portfolio in the state and to advance our relationship with our strategic partner, CBRE," said Lars Norell, Co-CEO of Altus Power.
- Earlier, Altus Power GAAP EPS of $0.06, revenue of $21.58M