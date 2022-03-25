Aleafia Health gains market share in adult use cannabis market, provides strong sales outlook
Mar. 25, 2022 7:47 AM ETAleafia Health Inc. (ALEAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) indicated that it continues to expand market share by focusing on the highest revenue generating dried flower, pre-roll, and vape product categories.
- It also changed business strategy to become a branded cannabis products provider, with branded cannabis representing 80% of total net revenue in 2021 compared to 33% in 2020.
- In February, Aleafia Health achieved record 2.06% adult use market share in four major markets, advancing 33% from 1.54% in November 2021; market share in flower rose to 1.86% from 1.47%, pre-rolls rose to 2.62% from 2.09%, vapes rose to 2.18% from 0.92%, and oil rose to 4.01% from 2.68%.
- Market share growth were hampered by temporary capacity limitations at the company's Grimsby greenhouse facility.
- Besides receiving a $1M purchase order from Ontario for adult use products, it has secured purchase orders in 2022 YTD from Australia and Europe that exceed 2021 second half sales to international markets.
- The company is targeting break-even adj. EBITDA profitability in 2H22.
- Shares trading 5% down premarket.