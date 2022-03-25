Anglo American sells remaining Thungela Resources stake for $115M

Mar. 25, 2022 7:53 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF), NGLOYTNGRFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Coal Worker With Handful Of Coal

Monty Rakusen/Cultura via Getty Images

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) says it sold its remaining shareholding in Thungela Resources (OTCPK:TNGRF) for $1.6B South African rand ($115M), completing its exit from the South African coal business.

Anglo spun off its entire stake in its South African coal mines into Thungela and distributed all but 8% of the shares to its shareholders through an IPO last June.

Each share was priced at 154 rand ($10.60), which represents a 12% discount to the March 24 closing price.

The prospects for Thungela seemed dim at the time of its listing, but shares are up six-fold in the last nine months thanks to surging coal prices.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.