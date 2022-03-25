Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares fell on Friday after Wells Fargo downgraded the datacenter and colocation operator, noting that an acquisition is likely to come, but not at a significantly higher price than where shares are currently trading.

Analyst Eric Luebchow lowered his rating to equal weight from overweight but raised the price target to $31 from $28, noting that the company has reportedly hired advisors to explore a sale, which Luebchow said makes sense.

"While we see an acquisition as a reasonable outcome (particularly a take-private over a strategic), we struggle to see a take-private above a $32-34/share range (or ~6-12% above its latest closing price)," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

If a deal does not happen, Switch (SWCH) shares could fall between 10 and 15% to roughly $25 per share.

"We therefore see the risk/reward as less attractive, particularly with its 2 data center peers now trading at a ~3-5x discount to SWCH (vs. historical discounts of ~2-4x)," Luebchow added.

Switch (SWCH) shares fell more than 3% to $29.33 in premarket trading on Friday.

The analyst noted that it would be "unlikely" for a strategic acquisition by companies such as Equinix (EQIX) or Digital Realty Trust (DLR), especially for Digital Realty Trust, as it would be "materially dilutive given it is at peak leverage today."

Luebchow also explained that Switch (SWCH) Chief Executive Rob Roy would be a "willing seller at the right price," but he would likely want to stay with the company after a deal is done, which could make a strategic deal harder.

Earlier this week, J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Choe said Switch (SWCH) would be worth between $32 and $34 in a sale.