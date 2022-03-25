Morgan Stanley updated on Altria Group (NYSE:MO) after a meeting with management highlighted the company's investments to position it to capitalize on shifting consumer preferences for nicotine consumption.

Altria (MO) is noted to face an uncertain macro environment due to the wildcards of increasing mobility, inflation and higher gas prices, but also believes those headwinds are mitigated by rising wages among lower income consumers and its data driven pricing strategies.

Morgan Stanley kept an Equal Weight rating on MO following the meeting.

Analyst Pamela Kaufman: "We believe MO offers relative stability in the current volatile market backdrop given the company's strong cash flow generation, defensive nature, and US-focused business. However, we remain EW as we see several headwinds that can weigh on the company's fundamental outlook, including softer cigarette volumes stemming from higher gas prices/increasing mobility and increasing competition from the deep discount cigarette segment that can contribute to downtrading/pricing pressure. We believe these concerns are reflected in valuation at 8.5x 2023 EV/EBITDA and downside is supported by MO's 7.0% dividend yield."

A price target of $51 was assigned to Altria (MO) vs. the 52-week trading range of $42.53 to $53.96.