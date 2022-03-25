Ayr wellness launches Entourage Vape offerings in Florida
Mar. 25, 2022
Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF)
- Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) launches Entourage vapes, one of the Company’s ten national brands, in its Florida footprint.
- The sale of Entourage begin this weekend across Liberty Health Sciences' footprint of 45 dispensaries.
- The initial launch includes a collection of three strain-specific offerings, including “Tahoe OG,” “9lb Hammer,” and “Grape Ape.”
- The product will initially launch in 1-gram cartridges, followed by syringes at a later date.
- “A crucial aspect of our Florida improvement plan has been to increase the variety of high-quality products available to our patients, and the launch of Entourage, which follows last year’s introduction of Origyn Extracts, Secret Orchard fruit forward vapes, and Sun Gems fruit chews, brings us further towards achieving that goal.” said Jonathan Sandelman, Founder, Chairman and CEO
