VitalHub's Intouch announces 4-year patient flow licensing deal
Mar. 25, 2022 8:05 AM ETVitalhub Corp. (VHIBF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- VitalHub's (OTCPK:VHIBF) subsidiary Intouch signs a four-year licensing agreement for patient flow solutions with Northamptonshire Hospitals Group.
- Intouch said it had been in discussions with Northampton for some time, culminating in a Trust-wide agreement aimed at tackling their ongoing elective care backlog, to improve use of hospital rooms and attain a comprehensive patient flow management solution.
- Under this agreement, the Trust will gain access to Intouch’s suite of patient flow solutions, including Flow Manager, Check-In.
- "This sale adds to the string of announced transactions completed by Intouch with Health this quarter, demonstrating the significant market demand for our patient flow and operational visibility solutions. As we increase our penetration across the UK healthcare marketplace, we remained focused on continuing our health IT leadership; helping our customers improve efficiencies while simultaneously improve access to and delivery of care," commented Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp.
- Press Release