Argus lowered its rating on Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to Hold from Buy due to a weaker near-term outlook for the cruise line operator.

Analyst John Staszak: "We think that Carnival's prospects have deteriorated amid the slow recovery from the Omicron surge and rapidly rising fuel costs. We also expect debt and interest expense to increase due to the company's higher capital spending. Based on these factors, we believe that CCL is fully valued at current levels."

Argus cut its FY22 estimate EPS on Carnival to a loss of $0.08 per share and reduced its FY23 EPS forecast to $1.00 from $1.20.

The firm said it would consider returning the stock to a Buy rating if cruise demand recovers sooner than we anticipate or fuel costs moderate.

Shares of Carnival (CCL) fell 0.55% premarket to $18.39 vs. the 52-week trading range of $14.94 to $31.52.

