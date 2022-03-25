Wall Street Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and prominent law firm Kirkland & Ellis have stopped accepting new business from Pamplona Capital, a private equity that gets most of its funds from sanctioned oligarch Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne investment group, the Financial Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The move highlights the complex nature of implementing a slew of sanctions announced by the U.S., the U.K., and the European Union against Russia and numerous Russian oligarchs. Pamplona, which gets at least 80% of its funds from LetterOne, isn't named in its sanctions and neither is LetterOne. But three of LetterOne's top shareholders — Fridman, Petr Aven, and German Khan, representing more than half of the firm's ownership — have been sanctioned in the EU and the U.K.

As of December 2020, Pamplona had $9B under management, according to a regulatory filing.

The decisions by Goldman (GS) and Kirk & Ellis represent a blow to Pamplona, as they are two of the firm's largest and most regular advisers, the FT said. In addition Waystone, a Cayman Islands firm that provides directors for private funds in the country, resigned from its roles related to Pamplona funds on March 4.

Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey (HLI), UBS (UBS), and Nomura (NMR) are looking at the legal implications of their relationship with Pamplona, although their next steps aren't clear, people with knowledge of the matter told the FT.

In January, Fridman's LetterOne said it would block BASF over Wintershall IPO