J&J, Legend Biotech's Carvykti for multiple myeloma gets EMA panel nod for EU approval
Mar. 25, 2022 8:12 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), JNJBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Legend Biotech's (NASDAQ:LEGN) CAR-T therapy Carvykti to treat adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody and have shown disease progression on the last therapy.
- The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) was backed by data from pivotal CARTITUDE-1 study.
- Carvykti was approved in the U.S. recently for similar use.