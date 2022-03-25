J&J, Legend Biotech's Carvykti for multiple myeloma gets EMA panel nod for EU approval

Mar. 25, 2022 8:12 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), JNJBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Janssen headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Legend Biotech's (NASDAQ:LEGN) CAR-T therapy Carvykti to treat adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody and have shown disease progression on the last therapy.
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) was backed by data from pivotal CARTITUDE-1 study.
  • Carvykti was approved in the U.S. recently for similar use.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.