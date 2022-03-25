NeuroSense receives ~$4M from warrant exercise
Mar. 25, 2022 8:18 AM ETNeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) has received ~$4M in proceeds from the exercise of warrants priced at $6/share.
- The warrants were issued as part of the company's $12M IPO that closed in Dec'21.
- NeuroSense CEO Alon Ben-Noon stated, "Our cash runway extends through Q3 2023 and, importantly, beyond the expected completion of our upcoming Phase IIb study of our lead drug candidate PrimeC in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a major value-driving milestone."
- The Phase IIa clinical study successfully met its safety and efficacy endpoints including reducing functional and respiratory deterioration and statistically significant changes in ALS-related biological markers indicating PrimeC's biological activity.
- The Phase IIb double-blind placebo-controlled multinational study is expected to begin in Q222 with an optimized dose and a unique upgraded formulation.