Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) announced that it reached an agreement with activist investor Ryan Cohen that will include three independent directors being appointed to the retailer's board.

As part of the agreement, three of RC Ventures' director designees – Marjorie Bowen, Shelly Lombard and Ben Rosenzweig – will immediately join Bed Bath & Beyond's board. Two of the three members will also join a special committee to weigh strategic alternatives for buybuy BABY, an asset which Cohen was pointing at to potentially be sold.

Ryan Cohen statement: "The resolution announced today represents a positive outcome for all of Bed Bath's shareholders. By refreshing the Board with shareholder-designated individuals who possess capital markets acumen and transaction experience, the Company is well-positioned to review alternatives for buybuy BABY. I appreciate that management and the Board were willing to promptly embrace our ideas and look forward to supporting them in the year ahead."

RC Ventures disclosed a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond on March 7. As a result of the new agreement, the firm has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill provisions and will support the board's full slate of directors at the annual meeting.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) rose 7.47% in premarket trading to $23.75 and are now more than 40% over the last six weeks.