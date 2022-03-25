Aemetis signs offtake agreement with Finnair for supplying 17.5M gallons SAF

Mar. 25, 2022 8:22 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Finnair Airbus A350-941

Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) signed an offtake agreement with oneworld Alliance airline member Finnair for 17.5M gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to be delivered over the 7 year term of the agreement.
  • The value of the contract including incentives is ~$70M.
  • The blended SAF to be supplied under this agreement is 40% SAF and 60% Petroleum Jet A to meet international blending standards.
  • The SAF is expected to be produced by the Aemetis renewable jet/diesel plant under development on a 125 acre former U.S. Army Ammunition production plant site in Riverbank, California.
  • The fuel is scheduled to commence deliveries to Finnair in 2025.
  • "The supply of SAF to Finnair is a part of $2B of contracts with oneworld Alliance members to reduce the environmental impact of aviation," Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee commented.
