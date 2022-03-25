Bed Bath & Beyond stock jumps on settlement with Cohen's RC Ventures, adds three directors
Mar. 25, 2022 8:24 AM ETBBBYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has inked a cooperation agreement with Ryan Cohen and RC Ventures LLC, approximately 9.8% stake holder of the company.
- Shares up 9.5% premarket.
- As per the agreement, three of RC Ventures' director designees – Marjorie L. Bowen, Shelly C. Lombard, and Ben Rosenzweig – will immediately join Bed Bath & Beyond's Board of Directors as new Independent Directors, and they will also stand for election as part of the company's slate at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
- The Board will temporarily expand to 14 members before reverting to 11 members following the Annual Meeting.
- The three new directors collectively bring deep expertise in capital allocation, corporate governance, strategic planning, and transactions.
- The company also announced that Ms. Bowen and Mr. Rosenzweig, will join a four-member Strategy Committee focused on exploring alternatives to unlock greater value from the Company's buybuy BABY banner.
Background
- After disclosing a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond this month, RC Ventures had called on the retailer to implement several changes, including exploring a sale of Buybuy Baby or the entire company. Cohen argued the company needs to narrow its focus and maintain the right inventory mix to meet demand.
- Chewy co-founder and Gamestop Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures LLC had hired a proxy solicitor Harkins Kovler, that often works with billionaire activist Carl Icahn for a potential proxy fight with retailer.