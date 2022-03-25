Hot Stocks: NIO, SMRT drop on earnings news; JOBY rises; PRPL falls on stock offering

The release of quarterly results fueled notable price movements in Friday's pre-market trading. Nio (NYSE:NIO) and SmartRent (SMRT) both lost ground following the release of their earnings reports.

Meanwhile, Joby Aviation (JOBY) got a more friendly response to its latest financial figures. The stock gained ground on signs of a strong cash position and amid progress towards regulatory approval of its products.

Elsewhere in the market, Purple Innovation (PRPL) posted a pre-market decline, weighed down by word of a stock offering.

Decliners

Nio (NIO) lost ground in pre-market trading, falling 5% on disappointing Q4 results. The electric vehicle maker revealed a wider-than-expected loss, despite revenue that jumped 52% from last year.

The company also gave a downbeat forecast. The firm predicted revenue expansion between about 21%-25%, while analysts were looking for a growth rate closer to 34%.

Quarterly results also sent SmartRent (SMRT) sharply lower. The maker of home automation products reported a Q4 loss that widened dramatically from last year, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $21.8M compared to a loss of $6.8M in Q4 2020.

SMRT also revealed a deal to acquire SightPlan for $135M. Following the quarterly results and the acquisition announcement, the stock plunged 11% in pre-market action.

In other news, shares of Purple Innovation (PRPL) dropped on news of a public offering of common stock. The mattress maker priced an offering of 14M shares of Class A common stock.

Amid concerns that current shareholders would be diluted by the offering, PRPL declined 8% in pre-market action.

Gainer

Joby Aviation (JOBY) received a pre-market boost amid quarterly results and news that the air taxi maker has made progress in getting its aircraft certified with regulators. In terms of results, the firm reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $65.2M but revealed $1.3B in cash and short-term investments.

JOBY advanced about 5% on the news.

For more of Wall Street's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.