Albertsons, DiDi Global, KE Holdings among premarket losers' pack
- MEI Pharma (MEIP) -46% on setback to U.S. marketing application for lymphoma therapy.
- The Honest Company (HNST) -18% on Q4 earnings release.
- Cyren (CYRN) -15% on Q4 earnings release.
- Orion Office REIT (ONL) -12% on Q4 earnings release.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation (INDO) -10%.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) -10%.
- Purple Innovation (PRPL) -7% on pricing upsized equity offering of 14M shares.
- Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) -8%.
- Sigma Labs (SGLB) -6% on Q4 earnings release.
- DiDi Global (DIDI) -7%.
- Enservco (ENSV) -7%.
- U.S. Well Services (USWS) -8%.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) -7%.
- VNET Group (VNET) -7%.
- Tuya (TUYA) -6%.
- Albertsons Companies (ACI) -6%.
- Bilibili (BILI) -6%.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) -6%.
- JX Luxventure (LLL) -6%.
- Global Internet of People (SDH) -6%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) -5%.
- Dingdong Cayman (DDL) -5%.
- Futu Holdings (FUTU) -5%.
- RLX Technology (RLX) -5%.
- Zhihu (ZH) -4%.