Prudential Financial stock cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse on pricy valuation
Mar. 25, 2022 8:28 AM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)
- Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman is downgrading Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Neutral from Outperform as the life insurer's stock is trading at a price/earnings multiple higher than its peers.
- At Thursday close, Prudential was trading at 9.2x Credit Suisse's 2023 EPS estimate vs. peer average of 7.8x.
- With Prudential (PRU) seeking properties for its PGIM unit and emerging markets — businesses that trade at relatively high valuations — "'programmatic M&A' opportunities may be expensive," Kligerman wrote in a note to clients. The company hasn't laid out deal size and accretion goals, but CEO Charlie Lowry said on the company's Q4 earnings call, "the larger the transaction, the more financially compelling that transaction needs to be."
- Kligerman trims Prudential's (PRU) price target to $121 from $131. He acknowledges upside potential should the company boost capital returns. However, it faces downside risk to book value (excluding AOCI) with the implementation of long-term-duration targeted improvement accounting.
- Prudential Financial (PRU) stock slips 1.0% in premarket trading.
- Kligerman's Neutral rating aligns with the Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating.
