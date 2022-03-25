Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy has downgraded MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Market Perform from Outperform, as billings and paid subscriber count continue to lose momentum, he wrote in a note to clients Friday.

”The trends for both billings and paid subscribers have been going in the wrong direction since reaching their respective high water marks in 1Q21," the analyst noted. "Things will likely improve at some point but we’re increasingly unclear on when that might be."

O'Shaughnessy also cited the company's increasing customer acquisition costs in an environment where online advertising costs have become more expensive. In turn, the analyst has modeled Q1 billings to be $140M, down from $151M in Q4 2021 and $255M in Q1 2021.

Keep in mind that Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating has flagged MKTW at high risk of performing badly on the basis of inferior profitability and decelerating momentum. The Quant Rating has also been flashing Sell since the stock debuted in 2021; shares of MKTW are off nearly 45% in the past year. By contrast, Wall Street Analysts view MKTW as a Buy (2 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 2 Hold).

Earlier in March, MarketWise also got cut to Neutral at Wedbush.