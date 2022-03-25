Cutera laser treatment AviClear for acne gets FDA clearance

Mar. 25, 2022 8:33 AM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) clearance to AviClear to treat mild, moderate and severe Acne.
  • The company said AviClear is the first and only energy-based device to receive this designation for treating mild, moderate, and severe acne.
  • The company said that AviClear is a laser treatment and in addition to reducing existing acne, clinical trials have shown that future breakout episodes are shorter, less intense, and more infrequent after the AviClear procedure.
