OGI, GRWG and WWR among pre market gainers
- Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) +34% on Q4 results.
- Tilray Brands (TLRY) +19%, Canopy Growth lead rally in marijuana stocks as legalization hopes return.
- STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) +17%.
- Aurora Cannabis (ACB) +15% Tilray, Canopy Growth lead rally in marijuana stocks as legalization hopes return.
- Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) +14%.
- Canopy Growth (CGC) +12% Tilray, Canopy Growth lead rally in marijuana stocks as legalization hopes return.
- Flora Growth (FLGC) +11%.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) +11%.
- cbdMD (YCBD) +11% Pot stocks gain as marijuana legalization bill scheduled for House vote.
- Yatra Online (YTRA) +9% Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited, files draft red herring prospectus.
- Agrify (AGFY) +9%.
- AMTD International (AMTD) +9%.
- Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) +8%.
- High Tide (HITI) +8%.
- Akerna (KERN) +8%.
- Taoping (TAOP) +8%.
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) +8%.
- Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) +8%.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) +7% on settlement with Cohen's RC Ventures, adds three directors.
- Tellurian (TELL) +7% Energy regulator to delay climate impact guidelines on new gas projects.
- IM Cannabis (IMCC) +7%.
- OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) +7% provides corporate update and announces new product launches.
- Cronos Group (CRON) +7% Tilray, Canopy Growth lead rally in marijuana stocks as legalization hopes return.
- Westwater Resources (WWR) +6%.
- Revelation Biosciences (REVB) +5%.