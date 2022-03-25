Clinical-stage biotech, Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX), has lost ~20% in the pre-market Friday after reporting topline interim data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for IVX-411, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

While the vaccine candidate was generally well tolerated, the level of the immune response it generated was below expectations, Icosavax (ICVX) Chief Medical Officer Niranjan Kanesa-thasan remarked.

IVX-411, based on the company’s virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, is designed to display the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain (RBD).

“While IVX-411 was immunogenic and well-tolerated in these initial topline data, the level of response was below our expectations given what we know about VLPs, including from clinical studies in COVID-19 and from our own preclinical data,” Kanesa-thasan noted.

The randomized, placebo-controlled trial involved over 160 previously vaccinated and SARS-CoV-2 naïve adults. While naïve subjects received two IVX-411 shots, previously vaccinated subjects received a single shot at 3-6 months after completing the primary vaccine regimen with mRNA or adenoviral vaccines.

Despite the immunogenicity seen in the naïve setting, the immune response was comparable or lower than the Human Convalescent Sera (HCS) control, the company said.

“We plan to investigate the potential causes of these discordant clinical results, including manufacture, shipment, and administration of the product,” Chief Executive Adam Simpson remarked.

Read more on the upcoming milestones for Icosavax (ICVX) as outlined by the management early this year.