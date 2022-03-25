NYSE:KBR says it will collaborate with Exxon Mobil (XOM) to bring significant advancements to propane dehydrogenation technology; financial details are not provided.

Exxon's new catalyst technology will be combined with KBR's K-PRO propane dehydrogenation technology to convert propane into propylene; KBR says the combined technology solution could offer financial savings compared to currently available technologies.

The collaboration is "exciting not only for new K-PRO customers but also for existing K-PRO licensees who could have the potential to increase capacity and reduce operating expenses by upgrading to the new catalyst," according to Doug Kelly, President of KBR's Technology unit.

KBR recently revised its 2025 long-term financial targets, raising sales guidance to $9.5B from $8B.