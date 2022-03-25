Helbiz stock jumps on selection as public e-bike vendor for Belgrade
Mar. 25, 2022 8:41 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has climbed 7.37% pre-market after the micro-mobility services provider announced its selection as the exclusive micro-mobility public e-bike vendor for Belgrade, Serbia.
- The company becomes the the first and exclusive operator of e-bikes in Belgrade for 15 years.
- The contract award follows an open call from the city for proposals that was completed this month.
- Helbiz will deploy at least 1,000 e-bikes and 150 parking terminals throughout the city. It will establish parking stations in phases over the next year and a half with the first bikes being available to rent in the coming months.