Instacart takes a valuation hit in bid to attract talent

Instacart (ICART) slashed its valuation by almost 40% to about $24B, according to Bloomberg. That is a dramatic drop from the $39B valuation the grocery delivery firm was tagged with in a recent fundraising round that included Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management and T. Rowe Price Associates.

The company expects the move will help boost recruiting and retention efforts by setting new equity awards with the updated valuation that will be more attractive to employees.

Instacart statement: "Our team built Instacart into the market leader it is today, and we believe investing in them is the right thing to do... Markets go up and down, but we are focused on Instacart’s long-term opportunity to power the future of grocery with our partners."

The IPO market has been extremely slow in 2022.