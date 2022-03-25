PHI Group inks deal with Mekong Delta to develop, finance projects in Vietnam

Mar. 25, 2022 8:49 AM ETPHI Group, Inc. (PHIL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • PHI Group (OTCPK:PHIL) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Vietnamese firm Mekong Delta to jointly develop, finance and execute large-scale projects in key sectors in Vietnam.
  • Both parties will cooperate in real estate, renewable energy, water treatment and waste management, agriculture, and finance.
  • Mekong Delta's current undertakings in Vietnam include a 300-hectare urban area in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province; a 1.1K-ha city development project in My Duc District, Hanoi; a 500-ha renewable energy project in Binh Phuoc Province, among others.
  • PHILUX Global Funds - a group of Luxembourg bank funds - and international long-term financing programs are expected to play a major role in key development projects and investment opportunities in Vietnam.
  • Meanwhile, both KOTA Group and Five-Grain Treasure Spirits agreed to extend the closing of these acquisitions as PHIL works on completing financing for these deals.
