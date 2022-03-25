Chico's FAS provides 3-year financial targets ahead of Virtual Investor Day, reaffirms Q1 and FY22 outlook

Mar. 25, 2022

Chico"s store in Outlet Collection at Niagara Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • At its Virtual Investor Day, Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) plans to lay out its strategic plan and 3-year financial targets, supported by premier merchant capabilities, portfolio of three unique brands and powerful shared platform that connects physical, digital and social commerce.
  • The company announced financial targets it plans to reach by FY24: Total revenues in excess of $2.5B, digital revenues in excess of $1B, Gross margin rate of 40% (+330 basis points from FY21); Operating margin of 7.5% (+380 basis points from FY21); EPS growth representing a CAGR of 15+% from FY21 and generation of ~$400M of cumulative cash flow from operations in the next three years.
  • Chico's FAS affirmed its earlier announced outlook for 1Q FY22 and FY22. Read here.
