Chico's FAS provides 3-year financial targets ahead of Virtual Investor Day, reaffirms Q1 and FY22 outlook
Mar. 25, 2022 8:52 AM ETChico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- At its Virtual Investor Day, Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) plans to lay out its strategic plan and 3-year financial targets, supported by premier merchant capabilities, portfolio of three unique brands and powerful shared platform that connects physical, digital and social commerce.
- The company announced financial targets it plans to reach by FY24: Total revenues in excess of $2.5B, digital revenues in excess of $1B, Gross margin rate of 40% (+330 basis points from FY21); Operating margin of 7.5% (+380 basis points from FY21); EPS growth representing a CAGR of 15+% from FY21 and generation of ~$400M of cumulative cash flow from operations in the next three years.
- Chico's FAS affirmed its earlier announced outlook for 1Q FY22 and FY22. Read here.