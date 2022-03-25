U.S. stock futures poised to open in the green amid war, Fed tightening
Mar. 25, 2022 8:52 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- U.S. stock futures are pointing modestly higher with investors digesting the implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, continuing inflation and the Federal Reserve's progress in lifting extraordinary policy accommodation.
- The Nasdaq futures are rising 0.3%, the Dow futures +0.2% and S&P futures +0.3% less than an hour before U.S. stock markets open.
- In the energy space, crude oil is easing 2.7% to $109.30 per barrel after President Biden and the European Union reach a liquefied natural gas agreement that will help replace Russian imports, Bloomberg reported earlier.
- The 10-year Treasury yield holds relatively stable at 2.37%, down 1 basis point. And the U.S. Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 98.61.
- Volatility remains a feature of the market as long as the war in Ukraine continues, Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros told the Wall Street Journal. "The longer the conflict lasts, the higher the upside to inflation, the lower the downside to growth. It's massively, radically uncertain."
