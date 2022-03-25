Victoria's Secret acquires minority stakes in California's Frankies Bikinis
Mar. 25, 2022 8:57 AM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) said it has invested $18M in Frankies Bikinis to acquire minority interest in this beachwear and lifestyle brand located in Venice, California.
- Frankies Bikinis was founded in 2012 by then 17-year-old Francesca Aiello and her mother, Mimi Aiello. The brand is widely known and recognized for its trend-setting aesthetic and laid-back Malibu vibe swimwear collection.
- "She (Francesca) has created an aspirational beachwear brand and trend leader in the swimwear category, with room to grow and extend into new categories and attract new customers in the direct-to-consumer channel," said Martin Waters, Victoria’s Secret CEO.
- The acquisition, however, is to have no material impact on Victoria's Secret's outlook that projects Q1 revenue to range between $1.425 billion to $1.495 billion.