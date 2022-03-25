Color Star Technology to establish new Singapore subsidiary
Mar. 25, 2022 8:58 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) rises 2.75% PM on establishment of its Singapore subsidiary, Color Metaverse to focus on developing its business of digital commerce and products in the metaverse.
- This subsidiary also heralds the beginning of the AI digital economy era, with the Color World metaverse platform as the starting point and will focus on combining digital merchants, digital products and the metaverse platform, providing an all-inclusive technology platform for retailers and members worldwide.
- The Asian version of Color World will soon be launched, and consequently the number of Southeast Asian users and businesses will increase significantly.