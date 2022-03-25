Color Star Technology to establish new Singapore subsidiary

Mar. 25, 2022 8:58 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) rises 2.75% PM on establishment of its Singapore subsidiary, Color Metaverse to focus on developing its business of digital commerce and products in the metaverse.
  • This subsidiary also heralds the beginning of the AI digital economy era, with the Color World metaverse platform as the starting point and will focus on combining digital merchants, digital products and the metaverse platform, providing an all-inclusive technology platform for retailers and members worldwide.
  • The Asian version of Color World will soon be launched, and consequently the number of Southeast Asian users and businesses will increase significantly.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.