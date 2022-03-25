Novartis, Incyte Jakavi gets EMA panel nod for expanded use in graft-versus-host disease

Mar. 25, 2022

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval for expanded use of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Novartis' Jakavi (ruxolitinib) to treat patients aged 12 years and older with acute graft-versus-host disease or chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) who have inadequate response to corticosteroids or other systemic therapies.
  • Ruxolitinib is marketed by Novartis as Jakavi in Europe and as Jakafi by Incyte in the U.S.
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was backed by data from phase 3 REACH2 and REACH3 studies.
  • In EU, Jakavi is already approved to treat certain patients with primary myelofibrosis and certain adult patients with polycythaemia vera.
  • The drug is already approved in the U.S. for certain patients with GVHD.
  • GVHD is a life-threatening complication of stem cell transplants and occurs when the donor's immune system's white blood cells attack the recipient's cells.
