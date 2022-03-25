Exela Technologies announces strategic investment in UBERDOC; stock down ~8%
Mar. 25, 2022 8:59 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA), XELAPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is trading down 7.7% premarket Friday after the firm declares posting of convertible favored stock on Nasdaq and to effect a reverse split of Exela’s outstanding common stock at a ratio in the range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-15. The firm filed for PRE 14A with the SEC on 24 March 2022.
- Separately, XELA announced a strategic investment in UBERDOC.
- UBERDOC is a leading patient access and price transparency platform connecting patients to top doctors for in-person and telemedicine appointments.
- UBERDOC plans to use the proceeds from this investment to scale its offering to patients nationwide, advancing UBERDOC’s mission to provide faster, more affordable care by creating an open, transparent marketplace where patients can connect directly to the specialist doctors.
- The strategic investment in UBERDOC pairs the largest direct-pay specialist network with Exela’s leading digital healthcare footprint along with its exchange for bills and payments XBP, and HCM benefits administration platform, furthering the network effect of both companies.