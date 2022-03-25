Nucor to fully redeem its outstanding $500M of 4.000% notes due 2023 next month
Mar. 25, 2022 9:11 AM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to redeem all outstanding $500M of its 4.000% Notes due August 1, 2023.
- The redemption date is April 25, 2022 and redemption price will be equal to the greater of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed or the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes discounted to the Redemption Date plus, in each case accrued and unpaid interest.
- The notes will be redeemed with the proceeds from recent offering of notes.
- Since the start of 2022, the company's stock has grown ~36%.
