Cathie Wood’s ARKK captures nearly $1B in inflows for 2022 despite 30% drop

Mar. 25, 2022 9:30 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor10 Comments

ETF exchange traded funds

AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

Investors continue to pile into Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) even as the fund has plunged 31% in 2022. While Wood’s fund has dropped dramatically, investors appear to still see promise in its stable of innovation-focused tech firms, as nearly $1B of capital flows have flooded the fund -- $925.9M to be exact.

Since ARKK peaked back in Feb. 2021, the ETF has fallen 58.5%. However, the market still pumped cash flow into the fund during that time totaling $584.6M.

With the slide over the past several months, ARKK now trades at $66.40 a share, just slightly higher than its pre-Covid-19 peak.

The ETF has seen substantial volatility, amid worries about interest rates, which are poised to rise significantly in 2022 and beyond. Still, investors may see the recent slide as creating a buying opportunity, causing them to layer in long positions as seen by the flow data.

All ETF flow data is per etfdb.com.

See below weekly chart of ARKK over a longer period of time that highlights some of its key points. Moreover, for further details and analysis on ARR, see Seeking Alpha’s quantitative and fundamental analysis on Wood’s ETF.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.