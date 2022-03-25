Cathie Wood’s ARKK captures nearly $1B in inflows for 2022 despite 30% drop

Investors continue to pile into Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) even as the fund has plunged 31% in 2022. While Wood’s fund has dropped dramatically, investors appear to still see promise in its stable of innovation-focused tech firms, as nearly $1B of capital flows have flooded the fund -- $925.9M to be exact.

Since ARKK peaked back in Feb. 2021, the ETF has fallen 58.5%. However, the market still pumped cash flow into the fund during that time totaling $584.6M.

With the slide over the past several months, ARKK now trades at $66.40 a share, just slightly higher than its pre-Covid-19 peak.

The ETF has seen substantial volatility, amid worries about interest rates, which are poised to rise significantly in 2022 and beyond. Still, investors may see the recent slide as creating a buying opportunity, causing them to layer in long positions as seen by the flow data.

All ETF flow data is per etfdb.com.

See below weekly chart of ARKK over a longer period of time that highlights some of its key points. Moreover, for further details and analysis on ARR, see Seeking Alpha’s quantitative and fundamental analysis on Wood’s ETF.