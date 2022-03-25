Honest Company plunges after soft guidance, analyst downgrades

Mar. 25, 2022 9:17 AM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stocks and Financial Data

Becart/E+ via Getty Images

The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) fell to a new low after missing estimates with its Q1 earnings report and issuing softer-than-anticipated guidance.

Jefferies downgraded Honest Company (HNST) to a Hold rating from Buy on concerns over the growth story.

"We are stepping to the sidelines, downgrading to Hold, to reevaluate the model & recast valuation. Post-IPO, the model has only moved down, despite the biz having promising potential. Guide to 'flat' growth for 2022 is a letdown for a growth stock."

Elsewhere, Guggenheim bailed out of the bull camp on Honest Company (HNST) with a downgrade to Neutral from Buy.

Honest Company (HNST) rattled investors with flat revenue guidance for FY22, which was short of the consensus expectation.

Shares of Honest Company (HNST) fell 18.38% premarket to $4.93, which marks a new post-IPO low. The retailer's IPO was priced last year at $16 per share.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.