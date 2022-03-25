Honest Company plunges after soft guidance, analyst downgrades

The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) fell to a new low after missing estimates with its Q1 earnings report and issuing softer-than-anticipated guidance.

Jefferies downgraded Honest Company (HNST) to a Hold rating from Buy on concerns over the growth story.

"We are stepping to the sidelines, downgrading to Hold, to reevaluate the model & recast valuation. Post-IPO, the model has only moved down, despite the biz having promising potential. Guide to 'flat' growth for 2022 is a letdown for a growth stock."

Elsewhere, Guggenheim bailed out of the bull camp on Honest Company (HNST) with a downgrade to Neutral from Buy.

Honest Company (HNST) rattled investors with flat revenue guidance for FY22, which was short of the consensus expectation.

Shares of Honest Company (HNST) fell 18.38% premarket to $4.93, which marks a new post-IPO low. The retailer's IPO was priced last year at $16 per share.