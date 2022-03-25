Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said on Thursday that it would appeal a judge's ruling that it violated California's unfair-competition law since the judge had previously found its in-app payment system to be competitive, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) filed the motion with the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and said that U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had previously ruled against Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, in nine of 10 cases.

Apple (AAPL) shares were fractionally lower on Friday, trading at $173.73 in premarket.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant said it does not expect a ruling on the appeal before next summer.

“This Court already recognized that Apple is likely to succeed on the principal issue—whether conduct that does not violate the antitrust statutes can be enjoined as ‘unfair’ under California law—in staying the injunction pending appeal,” Apple said in the filing, according to The Journal.

On Thursday, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) was working on a hardware subscription plan that would let consumers buy iPhones and other devices for a monthly fee, instead of all at once.