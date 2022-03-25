Organigram provides corporate update and announces new product launches

Mar. 25, 2022 9:18 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) continues its strong market share growth trajectory in Canada, securing the #3 market share position among Canadian licensed producers for the second month in a row.
  • In Dec. 2021, as a part of its ongoing expansion strategy, the Co. acquired Quebec-based Laurentian Holdings, strengthening its position in the second most populous province of Quebec.
  • Since the acquisition, the Co. has also accelerated the distribution and sale of its flagship hash brand, Tremblant Cannabis, in Ontario, increasing distribution from 25% to 40% of retail stores and growing quarterly sales by 21% in fiscal Q2 vs. fiscal Q1 of 2022.
  • New Product launches - two new strains of premium dried flower: Edison Kush Cakes and Edison Frozen Lemons.
  • In addition, the Company also launched exciting new products to the SHRED and Big Bag ‘O Buds product lines.
