Intuitive Surgical draws bullish call at RBC citing leadership in untapped market
Mar. 25, 2022 9:21 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- RBC Capital Markets has launched its coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) with an Outperform recommendation, arguing that the maker of da Vinci robotic surgical systems is ahead of a multi-year growth trajectory.
- Due to its technological and commercial leadership, Intuitive (ISRG) enjoys an insulated market position in surgical robotics even as new rivals emerge, the analysts led by Shagun Singh argue, noting the industry’s high barriers to entry.
- The team added that the company is poised to benefit from several factors, including its leadership in an underpenetrated market and strong demand driven by the advantages of minimally invasive surgery and robotic precision.
- Despite higher investments and new rivals, Intuitive (ISRG) will reclaim its pre-pandemic levels of margins, Singh and the analysts contend, adding that the company has a solid liquidity position with zero debt. The price target set to $340 per share implies a premium of ~21% to the last close.
- With a $326.56 per share target, Intuitive (ISRG) has twelve Buy ratings on Wall Street, twice the number of Hold or Sell ratings, currently.