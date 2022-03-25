FuboTV names Ahn to new position of chief business officer
Mar. 25, 2022 9:21 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has named Henry Ahn to the newly created position of chief business officer.
- That marks a transition from Ahn's current role on the company's board, which he joined in July 2020.
- He'll be responsible for oversight of fuboTV's content strategy and licensing along with business development.
- He had previously served as president of content distribution and partnerships for Univision Communications, which he joined in 2018, and also acted as a distribution executive for Scripps Networks Interactive and spent 17 year in similar roles at NBCUniversal.
- “Henry has served as a trusted advisor to fuboTV since joining our board of directors in 2020,” said CEO David Gandler. “He is a well-respected media executive whose expertise has straddled both traditional distribution and streaming television, positively impacting key growth areas for the businesses in which he’s worked."
- The company's also named Julie Haddon to the board. A former NFL executive, Haddon is an owner of the National Women's Soccer League's Chicago Red Stars.