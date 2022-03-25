Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) -8.5% pre-market following a Reuters report that activist hedge fund Starboard Value has not secured enough support from shareholders to replace four of the chemicals maker's board directors with its own nominees.

Huntsman is expected to announce that its own board slate has prevailed in a shareholder vote at its annual meeting later today, according to the report.

Starboard has argued that Huntsman needs a shake-up to address what it called the company's weak financial performance.

A shareholder vote defeat would be Starboard's second in less than a year, after failing in its board challenge against Box Inc. in September.