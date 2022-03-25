Alteryx announces strategic investment in Vertis, data-driven market intelligence platform

Mar. 25, 2022 9:23 AM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Group of business people meeting, discussing, analyzing graphs, financial data, and planning a marketing project together.

AmnajKhetsamtip/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) announced a strategic investment in Vertis, the data-driven market intelligence platform, wherein the latter will be better positioned to scale and meet enterprise requirements and demand in the evolving talent landscape.
  • Joint Alteryx and Vertis customers will enjoy a unique solution that weaves together billions of internal and external data points in a flexible and automated fashion.
  • Alteryx Ventures invests in companies with innovative technology and services that complement and expand Alteryx's analytics and data science products.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.