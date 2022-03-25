Alteryx announces strategic investment in Vertis, data-driven market intelligence platform
Mar. 25, 2022 9:23 AM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) announced a strategic investment in Vertis, the data-driven market intelligence platform, wherein the latter will be better positioned to scale and meet enterprise requirements and demand in the evolving talent landscape.
- Joint Alteryx and Vertis customers will enjoy a unique solution that weaves together billions of internal and external data points in a flexible and automated fashion.
- Alteryx Ventures invests in companies with innovative technology and services that complement and expand Alteryx's analytics and data science products.