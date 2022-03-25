Ipsen, Exelixis' Cabometyx gets EMA panel nod for expanded use in thyroid cancer
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of expanded use of Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) (OTCPK:IPSEY) and Exelixis' (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cabometyx as a standalone therapy for certain patients with differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC).
- The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) allows for the use of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) to treat adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic DTC, refractory or not eligible to radioactive iodine (RAI) who have progressed during or after prior systemic therapy.
- The recommendation was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called COSMIC-311.
- In the EU, Cabometyx is already approved to treat certain patients with kidney and liver cancer.
- Cabometyx was approved in September 2021 in the U.S. for certain patients with thyroid cancer.