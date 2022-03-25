Novavax COVID-19 vaccine under evaluation as booster shot

Mar. 25, 2022 9:44 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments

covid-19 coronavirus booster vaccination concept

Teka77/iStock via Getty Images

  • Novavax's (NVAX -3.3%) COVID-19 vaccine is being included in two trials to evaluate its potential as a booster shot.
  • One of the trials is sponsored by the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that will examine NVX-CoV2373 after primary series with another authorized or approved COVID vaccine. About 1,130 participants will enroll.
  • Top-line results of this trial are expected later this year with full results in 2023.
  • The other trial will be conducted in the United Arab Emirates and will evaluate the Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) vaccine in those who have been immunized with the Sinopharm shot. About 1,000 participants will take part.
  • Full results are expected in Q4 of this year.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Novavax (NVAX) as a strong sell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.