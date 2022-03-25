Novavax COVID-19 vaccine under evaluation as booster shot
Mar. 25, 2022 9:44 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Novavax's (NVAX -3.3%) COVID-19 vaccine is being included in two trials to evaluate its potential as a booster shot.
- One of the trials is sponsored by the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that will examine NVX-CoV2373 after primary series with another authorized or approved COVID vaccine. About 1,130 participants will enroll.
- Top-line results of this trial are expected later this year with full results in 2023.
- The other trial will be conducted in the United Arab Emirates and will evaluate the Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) vaccine in those who have been immunized with the Sinopharm shot. About 1,000 participants will take part.
- Full results are expected in Q4 of this year.
