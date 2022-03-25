AST SpaceMobile, Orange to test satellite service in Africa
Mar. 25, 2022 9:36 AM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS), ORANBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- AST SpaceMobile (ASTS +1.1%) has reached an agreement to collaborate with French telecom Orange (NYSE:ORAN) on potential service through AST's network.
- The two companies have a nonbinding memorandum of understanding setting up a joint effort to test SpaceMobile in one African country, after AST SpaceMobile launches its test satellite BlueWalker 3.
- That satellite is designed to communicate directly with mobile devices through 3GPP standard frequencies, part of AST SpaceMobile's mission to fill "connectivity gaps" hit by mobile subscribers moving in and out of coverage zones.
- The two companies can pursue a separate agreement to serve Orange's more than 220 million mobile customers using AST SpaceMobile's planned network of BlueBird satellites.
- AST SpaceMobile stock jumped earlier in March after coming to a multi-launch agreement with SpaceX.