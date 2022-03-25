Starfleet Innotech partners with Luyten to enter global 3D printing construction market
Mar. 25, 2022 9:38 AM ETStarfleet Innotech, Inc. (SFIO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Starfleet Innotech (OTCPK:SFIO) announced a strategic partnership with Australia-based 3D concrete printing startup Luyten.
- The exclusive deal will see Luyten's construction technologies used across SFIO's real estate projects in the Philippines.
- Over the next few years, Luyten will provide the machinery and materials needed to augment SFIO's real estate developments - an exclusive arrangement in the Philippines, where a majority of Moraya's - SFIO's wellness tourism brand - developments will be placed.
- SFIO will have exclusive distribution rights to Luyten's devices in the Philippines and projects to sell at least 50 units of 3D concrete printing machinery to other developers and organizations over the next 12 months, following regulatory approvals.
- This partnership will also see up to 500 low-cost housing units constructed across the Philippines over the next 2 years.
- SFIO will also be able to distribute Luyten's machinery to local govt. units and nonprofit organizations seeking more affordable means to build quality, resilient homes.