Merck's Keytruda gets EMA panel nod for expanded use in certain tumors in 5 cancers

Mar. 25, 2022 9:49 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of expanded use of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda as a monotherapy for microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) tumors in five different types of cancers.
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (OTC:CHMP) allows for the use of Keytruda for treating MSI-H or dMMR tumors in adults with: unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer after previous fluoropyrimidine-based combination therapy; advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma who have disease progression following prior treatment with a platinum-containing therapy in any setting and who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation; unresectable or metastatic gastric, small intestine or biliary cancer who have disease progression following at least one prior therapy.
  • The company said the recommendation was backed by data from phase 2 trials, KEYNOTE-158 and KEYNOTE-164.
