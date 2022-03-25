Nuvei announced partnership with Aircash for European expansion

Mar. 25, 2022 9:58 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) has partnered with Croatian mobile wallet Aircash to power the latter's expansion into more European countries.
  • Under the partnership, Nuvei will provide acquiring and payment gateway services, as well as over 530 alternative payment methods.
  • Aircash will tap Nuvei to expand its pay-in and payout capabilities and enable alternative payment methods across Europe. Its user base has surpassed 350,000 in the last six months, with more than €35M transferred through its platform each month.
  • Nuvei's CEO Philip Fayer commented: "Our global acquiring capabilities and comprehensive alternative payment methods will help Aircash replicate achieved success in Croatia in other Central and Eastern European countries, such as Germany, Austria and Slovenia."
