Gourmet Provisions International announces 70+ new grocery & convenience stores
Mar. 25, 2022 9:59 AM ETGourmet Provisions International Corporation (GMPR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gourmet Provisions International (GMPR -2.0%) has received orders for their gluten-free Gourmet Pizza Fusion “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time” frozen pizzas from 70+ new grocery & convenience stores.
- As announced in Feb. McAneny Brothers would start carrying and distributing all three frozen Pizza Fusion pizzas as of March 1st 2022.
- Duane L. Audo head of Business Development for Gourmet Provisions International stated, “McAneny Brothers is a fantastic food distributor with a great reputation in the food industry. Over the next few months we will be working with their sales team to get our many Gourmet products, including our Jose Madrid Salas & Cousin T’s Pancake Mixes, into many more of their 1100+ retail outlets in 5 states that they currently service.”