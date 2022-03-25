Gourmet Provisions International announces 70+ new grocery & convenience stores

  • Gourmet Provisions International (GMPR -2.0%) has received orders for their gluten-free Gourmet Pizza Fusion “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time” frozen pizzas from 70+ new grocery & convenience stores.
  • As announced in Feb. McAneny Brothers would start carrying and distributing all three frozen Pizza Fusion pizzas as of March 1st 2022.
  • Duane L. Audo head of Business Development for Gourmet Provisions International stated, “McAneny Brothers is a fantastic food distributor with a great reputation in the food industry. Over the next few months we will be working with their sales team to get our many Gourmet products, including our Jose Madrid Salas & Cousin T’s Pancake Mixes, into many more of their 1100+ retail outlets in 5 states that they currently service.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.