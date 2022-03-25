Seven Hills Realty Trust closes $53.3M in new first mortgage bridge loans

Mar. 25, 2022 10:04 AM ETSeven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVNclosed its two first mortgage bridge loans in principal amount of $53.3M with total initial advances of $49.2M.
  • SEVN closed a $37.3M first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of Aspen Heights; loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements.
  • It also closed a $16M first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to refinance Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza; loan is structured with a two-year initial term and two one-year extension options.
