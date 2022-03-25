Pending home sales fall more than expected in February, as inventory remains low
Mar. 25, 2022 10:07 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments
- February Pending Home Sales: -4.1% M/M to 104.9 vs. +1.0% consensus and -5.8% prior (revised from -5.7%).
- This marked four consecutive months of transaction decreases.
- “Pending transactions diminished in February mainly due to the low number of homes for sale,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Buyer demand is still intense, but it’s as simple as ‘one cannot buy what is not for sale.’”
- Some additional market issues that house hunters are contending with include escalating home prices and rising interest rates. And "with inventory at an all-time low, buyers are still having a difficult time finding a home,” Yun added.
- On Thursday, mortgage rates hit 4.42% - highest since 2019.